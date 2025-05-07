Aquatic Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 1,572.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 263,156 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 11.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

ADTN stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

