Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,727 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 357.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 152,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

MUX opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

