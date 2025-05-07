Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 21,894 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 97,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 293,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.