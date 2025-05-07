Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBNC. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1,521.9% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420,759 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 105,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBNC opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $657.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

