Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stake Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $647,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,231.94. This trade represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 0.34. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

