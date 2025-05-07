Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 4% After Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 6,181,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,324,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Specifically, insider Tosha Perkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $423,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,340.31. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $160,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 21.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

