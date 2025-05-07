Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE ARIS opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. This trade represents a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145 in the last three months. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

