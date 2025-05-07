Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATMU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

ATMU opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,617 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $63,949,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 806.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,152,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after purchasing an additional 584,270 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

