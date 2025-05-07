Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Trading Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85. 92,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 46,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Augusta Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

