Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,270,000 after purchasing an additional 641,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,761,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Autoliv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,433,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Autoliv by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after acquiring an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,275,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,013.86. This represents a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.2 %

Autoliv stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

