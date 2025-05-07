AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $38,136,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,335 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after acquiring an additional 160,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $176.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $198.50.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

