Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.46. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

