Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.11. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

