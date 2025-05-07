Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.44.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $233.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after acquiring an additional 204,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

