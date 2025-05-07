Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Price

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $527.00 to $511.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

MSI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $413.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.98. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $351.35 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after purchasing an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

