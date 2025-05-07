Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. Five9 has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $57.33.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

