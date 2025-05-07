Barclays PLC Acquires 2,918 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 373,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

