Barclays PLC Acquires 39,551 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,804,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 369,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 31.0 %

Shares of DHC opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.