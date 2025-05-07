Barclays PLC Acquires 60,105 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MBIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 70.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in MBIA by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 706,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 245,760 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in MBIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,596,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

MBIA Trading Down 0.9 %

MBIA stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.88.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

MBIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.