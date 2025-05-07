Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,935,000 after acquiring an additional 460,753 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,228,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 342,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

