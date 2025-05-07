Barclays PLC Buys 3,673 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 51,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Forrester Research Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FORR stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.76 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

