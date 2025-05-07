Barclays PLC Buys 49,564 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.94.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

