Barclays PLC Buys 71,048 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $350.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.57.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

