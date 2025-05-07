Barclays PLC Grows Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Red Violet by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Red Violet in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

In other news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,502.34. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

