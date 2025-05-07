Barclays PLC Has $761,000 Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hayward alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Trading Down 1.4 %

Hayward stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hayward

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,972.40. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.