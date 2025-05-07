Barclays PLC Has $833,000 Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,716,000 after buying an additional 764,900 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,046,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after buying an additional 617,592 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 877,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,084,000 after acquiring an additional 592,307 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.13. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.