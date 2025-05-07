Barclays PLC Has $856,000 Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regional Management by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $285.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

