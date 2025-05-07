Barclays PLC Purchases 3,247 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $518.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

About SmartFinancial

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

