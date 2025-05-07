Barclays PLC Purchases 5,420 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 214,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

