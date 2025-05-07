Barclays PLC Purchases 6,406 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 608,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 232,744 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 589,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 397,837 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 225,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 104,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

