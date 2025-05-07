Barclays PLC Sells 1,257 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 892.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 216,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 194,387 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $626.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

