Berry Global Group (BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BERY opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on BERY
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Berry Global Group
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.