Best Airline Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

American Airlines Group, RTX, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating passenger or cargo air transportation services. Investors in airline stocks gain ownership stakes in carriers such as major commercial airlines, regional operators, or freight carriers. These stocks tend to be sensitive to factors like fuel prices, economic cycles, and travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. 74,991,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,409,702. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.30. 5,002,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.82. The company has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 8,650,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

