Best Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – May 4th

Tesla, Shell, Rivian Automotive, Wolfspeed, and Vale are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture or support of electric vehicles, including automakers, battery producers and charging‐infrastructure firms. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the automotive industry’s transition from internal‐combustion engines to battery‐electric drivetrains. Their market performance is driven by factors such as technological innovation, government incentives and consumer adoption of cleaner transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.69 on Friday, reaching $287.21. The stock had a trading volume of 113,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,860,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.18.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $66.67. 6,607,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,146. The company has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 27,195,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,429,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,770,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,045,032. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $572.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,563,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,629,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

