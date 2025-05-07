Best Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now – May 4th

Get alerts:

Union Pacific, Canadian National Railway, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are publicly traded equity shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or market agricultural fertilizers and related crop‐nutrition products. Investors follow these stocks to gain exposure to the agricultural‐inputs sector, where revenues and profits ebb and flow with planting cycles, crop prices and global food‐demand trends. Performance is influenced by raw‐material costs, regulatory policies on nutrient application and shifts in farming practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.34. 2,926,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.61 and its 200 day moving average is $234.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. 3,675,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $129.18.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 11,525,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,715,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

