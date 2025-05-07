Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 5th

Get alerts:

Skechers U.S.A., Hims & Hers Health, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies have typically moved beyond the high-growth startup phase but still offer significant expansion potential. Investors often view mid-caps as a balance between the growth opportunities of small-caps and the relative stability of large-caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $12.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.44. 64,075,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.06. 50,324,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,027,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 1.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. 58,221,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,397,604. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

