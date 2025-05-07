BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 308,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. This trade represents a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

View Our Latest Report on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Up 1.8 %

BIGC opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.