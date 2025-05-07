Biohaven (BHVN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Biohaven to post earnings of ($1.64) per share and revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, analysts expect Biohaven to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.54.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

