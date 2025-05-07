BioSyent (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. 761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0347 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

