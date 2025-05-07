Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – May 4th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support or leverage blockchain technology—the decentralized digital ledger system underlying cryptocurrencies and other applications. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms involved in blockchain infrastructure (like mining hardware or nodes), smart-contract platforms, decentralized finance services, or enterprise solutions. Their performance is often driven by the pace of blockchain adoption, regulatory shifts, and each company’s success in scaling and commercializing its blockchain offerings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,338,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,493. Oracle has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $421.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,251,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,788,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 4.60.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,070,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,662,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,870,003. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,046. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.58. Globant has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $238.32.

