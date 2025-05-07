BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Price

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

NYSE:AEE opened at $99.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 74.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

