BMO Capital Markets Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $49.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $27.71 on Monday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,255.24. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,145 shares of company stock worth $1,031,391. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 80,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 40.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $2,887,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

