BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.57. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 771.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

