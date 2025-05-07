Braskem (BAK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Braskem to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $22.86 billion for the quarter.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts expect Braskem to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Braskem stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

