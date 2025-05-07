Brokerages Set GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) PT at $78.14

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.14.

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $4,175,754.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,146.40. This trade represents a 96.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,845.12. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,288. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,073,000 after buying an additional 582,619 shares in the last quarter. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,821,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that GeneDx will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

