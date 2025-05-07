Brokerages Set PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Target Price at $3.20

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $37,297.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,397 shares in the company, valued at $635,540.22. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYPS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

