Brokerages Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Price Target at $73.33

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $72.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

