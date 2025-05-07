Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Target Price at $43.17

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Vontier Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VNT opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. Vontier has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vontier by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

