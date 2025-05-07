California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,421 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of California Water Service Group worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

