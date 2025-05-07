Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,185,000 after acquiring an additional 412,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after buying an additional 74,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,885,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,657,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

